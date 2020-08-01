Saturday is National Mustard Day

(CNN) – One brewer is celebrating Saturday’s National Mustard Day by adding the spicy condiment to its beer. Oskar Blues has teamed up with French’s Mustard to offer mustard beer.

It’s available at two of the brewer’s taprooms in Colorado and one in North Carolina. The beer is also available on craftshack.com for $19.99 a 6-pack.

National Mustard Day was created by the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin in 1991.

If mustard beer is not your cup of tea, you can mark the day by hosting a small mustard-tasting gathering, make your own mustard, or simply put mustard on a burger or brat.

You can post photos to the social media #NationalMustardDay.