Samsung announces huge "Wall Luxury" 24-foot tall TV

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 08:27 AM EDT

(CNN) -- It doesn't come out until after Father's Day, but this could be the best belated gift ever for a dad who loves television.

Samsung announced Wednesday its wall-sized television screen will make its global debut soon.

The company calls the TV set "The Wall Luxury."

And it is set to go on sale in July.

According to Samsung, customers can choose the size and aspect ratio for the display, which can be anywhere from 73 inches with 2K definition to 292 inches in 8K definition.

Yes, that's more than 24 feet tall!

Samsung says the design, along with its custom frames, allows the set to blend into its surroundings.

No word on how much the wall luxury will cost, but it will probably be priced higher than your father's favorite tie.

