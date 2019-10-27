Roe applauds successful U.S. mission that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after a U.S. raid into northwestern Syria resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday:
“Last night one of the worst of the worst, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed during a successful mission by U.S. Special Operations in Syria. Thankfully none of our brave troops were killed or injured during this raid. President Trump, our allies in the region and our troops deserve a ‘job well done’ for their efforts for this significant blow towards ending ISIS.”
See more on the topic:
- Trump: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed after U.S.-led raid in Syria
- White House: President Trump to make ‘major statement’ Sunday morning
Watch President Donald Trump announce the successful U.S. mission that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: