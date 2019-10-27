Roe applauds successful U.S. mission that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

FILE – This file image made from video posted on a militant website April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group’s Al-Furqan media outlet. The IS erupted from the chaos of Syria and Iraq’s conflicts and swiftly did what no Islamic militant group had done before, conquering a giant stretch of territory and declaring itself a “caliphate.” U.S. officials said late Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 that al-Baghdadi was the target of an American raid in Syria and may have died in an explosion. (Al-Furqan media via AP, File)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after a U.S. raid into northwestern Syria resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday:

“Last night one of the worst of the worst, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed during a successful mission by U.S. Special Operations in Syria. Thankfully none of our brave troops were killed or injured during this raid. President Trump, our allies in the region and our troops deserve a ‘job well done’ for their efforts for this significant blow towards ending ISIS.”

Watch President Donald Trump announce the successful U.S. mission that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: