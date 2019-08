(CNN) — It’s been five years since actor Robin Williams killed himself.

The academy award winner committed suicide on August 11, 2014 at his California home.

After his death, his widow revealed Williams struggled with depression and anxiety.

He had also been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Williams was best known for his roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Aladdin.

He was 63 years old.