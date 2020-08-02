Riot at a Georgia state prison leaves 2 guards, 3 inmates injured

WAYCROSS, Georgia (CNN) – A Georgia prison was put on lockdown early Sunday morning. The State Department of Corrections said two staff members and three inmates were hurt during what they call “a disturbance caused by inmates.”

Overnight, the Georgia Department of Corrections says that the prison was put on lockdown. But Sunday morning, there were family, friends, and loved ones that still felt like they’re left with more questions than answers, and at the Waycross Police Department, they received a lot of calls with those questions. People trying to figure out exactly what happened inside the Ware State Prison that led to a riot.

In a video sent to WFOX, you can see what appears to be a pretty sizable fire around the Ware State Prison. The news station reported they are still working to learn how that started and to confirm the authenticity of this video.

This is just one of the videos that have people wondering what happened. There are at least three videos making the rounds on Facebook, and they are pretty graphic and hard to watch.

The Georgia Department of Corrections says that at least two staff members were hurt but with minor injuries and at last check the doctor says two inmates were hurt but will be ok.

If you log onto your social media Sunday morning and you watch it, those injuries on those inmates look pretty serious. The station called the ware county state prison directly a number of times Sunday morning, but have not been able to get in contact with a human being it often just rings until the call ends itself. Now Waycross Police say that they did assist in responding Sunday morning, that they set up a perimeter around the prison, but they didn’t have much more to tell than that. The Department of Corrections says a golf cart was set on fire inside the prison and that officers used non-lethal ammunition to bring the incident under control.