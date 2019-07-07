’Ride for Fallen 7’ draws thousands to honor fallen bikers

RANDOLPH, N.H (WFLA/CNN) – A big show of support in New Hampshire Saturday for seven bikers killed in a crash last month as more than 3,000 bikers came out to be part of the ride for the fallen.

State officials said about 3,000 motorcycles with 4,500 riders were participating in the 90-mile ride from Laconia to Randolph, where a memorial service was held.

“This one was just absolutely horrendous and just – I’m here today to support every single brother and sister that’s rolling in here today to go up and honor them.”

T-Shirts and stickers were sold to raise money for the victims’ families as strangers from across the country came together as a new family.

“The support for my club brothers that lost their lives and their old ladies – the outpouring of support has been something Ive never seen the likes of in my entire life.”

The 23-year-old pickup driver involved in the crash has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide.