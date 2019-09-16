Ric Ocasek, lead singer of ‘The Cars,’ dead at 75

(CNN/WJHL) – Many rock music fans are mourning the loss of The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek.

The 75-year-old was found dead in a New York City apartment on Sunday. His death comes a year after The Cars were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cars became hugely popular in the late 1970s and ’80s.

Ocasek sang, played guitar and wrote most of the band’s songs.

The group split up in the 1980s, but they reunited for a new album in 2011.

Some of their big hits include “Just What I Needed,” “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “Drive.”