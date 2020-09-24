Restrictions may be loosened even further for John Hinckley

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Hinckley, who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan may soon get the most freedom he’s had since since the shooting outside a Washington hotel in 1981. A lawyer for Hinckley Jr. and U.S. attorneys are discussing a possible agreement that would substantially reduce the conditions of Hinckley’s release from a mental hospital in 2016, according to federal court hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan may soon get the most freedom he’s had since since the 1981 shooting outside a Washington hotel.

A lawyer for John Hinckley Jr. is discussing a possible agreement with U.S. attorneys that would substantially reduce conditions imposed on him after his release from a mental hospital in 2016.

That’s according to discussions at a federal court hearing Wednesday.

Hinckley has been living full time with his mother and brother in a gated community in Williamsburg, Virginia.

A new risk assessment of Hinckley has been completed and doctors have recommended the reduced conditions.