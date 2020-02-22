Report: Tennessee ranked in top 10 margarita-loving states

(WJHL) – Tennessee ranked seventh in the top 10 margarita loving states, according to a study based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month tracking tweets about drinking margaritas, including relevant hashtags.

Texas took the top spot, with Kansas coming in tenth.

The top 10 margarita loving states, in general, according to Twitter geotagging, are as follows:

  1. Texas
  2. New Mexico
  3. Arkansas
  4. Nebraska
  5. Georgia
  6. Florida
  7. Tennessee
  8. New Jersey
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Kansas

February 22, 2020, is National Margarita Day.

