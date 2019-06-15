Report: Plane landing at Newark airport blows tires, skids on runway
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a plane blew tires while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, sending it skidding on the runway before coming to a halt.
United Airlines said Flight 627 from Denver was landing at 1 p.m. Saturday with 166 passengers when the tires blew.
United spokesman Robert Einhorn said the plane remained on the runway. The FAA initially said it skidded off the pavement but later said it "veered to the left side of the pavement."
The airline said some passengers with minor injuries refused medical attention and no one was seriously injured. The airport reported resuming flights shortly before 3 p.m. but said to expect delays. It later reported operating in "limited capacity" after the National Transportation Safety Board said the plane shouldn't be moved until investigators arrived.
Previous
Target's registers back online after...
Next
11-year-old North Carolina boy...
More Stories
-
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported in Siam Rd. in Carter County
- Gov. Bill Lee to hold special session in Aug. to name Casada replacement
- KPD: Man charged after Friday's fatal hit-and-run in Kingsport; Victim ID'ed
- Storm Team 11 Weather: Warmer on Father's Day with scattered PM Storms
- Charges pending after head-on collision in Carter County
- Police K9s showcase their training to support Jonesborough PD
- Target's registers back online after worldwide outage
- BATTER UP: Kids have fun time at Daniel Boone Challenger League
- GALLERY: Father's Day weekend across the region
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported in Siam Rd. in Carter County
A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Siam Road in Carter County Saturday night.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Warm and muggy Father's Day with scattered storms possible
It'll be warm and muggy Father's Day with the possibility of scattered storms moving in from the northwest.Read More »
-
BATTER UP: Kids have fun time at Daniel Boone Challenger League
Children of all skills and abilities were able to enjoy the weather today in Gray while playing baseball.Read More »