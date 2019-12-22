REPORT: Homelessness in the US increases; Va. among states with lowest rates

(CNN) – Across the country, homelessness has increased by two-point-seven percent this year and it was driven by a spike in California.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson certified the data ahead of the 20-19 annual homelessness report to Congress. He says the increase in California is higher than all the other states combined.

But even so, there are some bright spots in the snapshot of the report.

A majority of states actually marked declines in homelessness between 2018 and 2019. That includes a 2.1 percent decrease in homelessness among veterans across the country.

Virginia also made the report as one of the states with the lowest rates of homelessness per 10,000 people.