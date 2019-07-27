Report: ‘Big Papi’ released from hospital

FILE – In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s David Ortiz talks with Toronto Blue Jays players before a baseball game in Boston. Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was hospitalized Monday following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican […]

BOSTON — According to a report from ESPN, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been released from the hospital.

ESPN’s Enrique Rojas says Ortiz was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday.

“David has been home since Friday,” a family source told Rojas. “At home he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor. He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injury and surgeries.”

He has been at the Boston hospital since the day after he was shot on June 10.

Ortiz has undergone three surgeries since then after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.

He was at a bar in his home country of the Dominican Republic when he was shot in the back. Police say he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the time.

Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.

Police say they’ve arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.