Red or processed meat could increase colorectal cancer risk

CNN – Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers in American men and women and a new study suggests some popular foods may be linked to higher risk.

It’s popular on breakfast plates but a new study may make you rethink eating sausage or bacon.

Research published in the International Journal of Epidemiology suggests those much loved processed breakfast meats are linked to higher rates of colorectal cancer for people who eat them often, with chances of getting the disease being nearly 20 percent higher for every processed meat the size of a slice of bacon eaten per day.

Red meat appears linked to the risk as well.

Researchers say, people who ate 76 grams of red or processed meat per day, which is roughly the same as a burger with a quarter pound of beef, had a 20 percent higher chance of developing colon cancer compared to those who ate about a third that much per day.

The study tracked the diets of nearly half a million British adults between the ages of 40 and 69 during a roughly five year period.

More than 2,600 of the study’s participants developed colorectal cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most effective way to reduce your risk of colorectal cancer is to get screened for the disease routinely beginning at age 50.