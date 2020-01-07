Rascal Flatts announces farewell tour beginning in June 2020

Breaking News
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WJHL) – A staple in country music has announced their goodbye to their fans.

Rascal Flatts announced on Tuesday their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour.

The tour will kick off in Indianapolis on June 11 and wrap up in West Palm Beach on October 17.

For fans of the band in the Tri-Cities, the closest venues will be:

  • Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 10
  • Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on September 11
  • Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live on September 12
  • Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on October 15

Tickets are not available yet, but the band encourages fans to check back into their website for more information on presales.

