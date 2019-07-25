Rare Nike “Moon Shoes” sold for $437k, shattering the auction record for sneakers

NEW YORK, N.Y (WJHL) — A rare pair of Nike shoes has now broken the world auction record for a pair of sneakers.

The so-called Nike “Moon Shoe” sold for $437,000 at a New York auction house on Tuesday.

The handmade moon shoe was one of only 12 pairs ever made nationwide.

“These were handmade by Bill Bowerman. Bill Bowerman, for those who don’t know, is one of the co-founders of Nike,” said Noah Wunsch, the auction house’s global head of commerce. “He was the Oregon State track coach and he was making these sneakers with a waffle iron, literally. The tread on the soul is from a waffle iron that he handmade.”

Collector Miles Nadal purchased the shoes.

Last week, he purchased 99 other pairs of rare sneakers in a private sale for $850,000.