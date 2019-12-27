Radio personality Don Imus dies at age 79

Cable television and radio personality Don Imus appears on his last “Imus in the Morning” program, on the Fox Business Network, in New York Friday, May 29, 2015. This was the final broadcast on Fox Business Network, where he has appeared since 2009. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WJHL) — Radio personality Don Imus died at a hospital Friday morning at the age of 79, according to a family statement.

Family members say Imus died at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas after he was hospitalized on Christmas Eve. It is not clear why he was hospitalized.

Imus retired from his well-known Imus in the Morning radio show in March 2018 after nearly 50 years on the air.

He was also well-known for his charity work, which included helping sick children at his ranch.

The family says it will hold a small private service in the coming days and requests that any donations be made to the Imus Ranch Foundation.

Imus is survived by his wife, two sons, and four daughters.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.