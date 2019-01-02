National

Purdue Cancer Center: Tyler Trent, super Purdue sports fan, passes away

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 09:37 PM EST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 09:48 PM EST

NATIONAL (WJHL) - A Purdue Boilermakers' super fan who captured the world's hearts has passed away. 

The Purdue Cancer Center announced on Twitter Tuesday that Tyler Trent, 20, lost his life after battling with cancer. 

 

 

The story of #TylerStrong caught the world by storm. He became a focal point of the Purdue football team this season as he battled with bone cancer.

Trent also served as the honorary Music City Bowl captain in Nashville last week. 

Several well-known sports icons took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Trent. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

