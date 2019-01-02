Purdue Cancer Center: Tyler Trent, super Purdue sports fan, passes away

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Purdue fan Tyler Trent holds the Ol' Oaken Bucket following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

NATIONAL (WJHL) - A Purdue Boilermakers' super fan who captured the world's hearts has passed away.

The Purdue Cancer Center announced on Twitter Tuesday that Tyler Trent, 20, lost his life after battling with cancer.

It’s with the deepest sorrow that we have to say goodbye to @theTylerTrent. We have all become #TylerStrong. To his family, words can’t express how sorry we are that he has passed. His life May have been short, but his legacy with be forever. pic.twitter.com/rONp00YoeK — Purdue Cancer Center (@PUCancerCenter) January 2, 2019

The story of #TylerStrong caught the world by storm. He became a focal point of the Purdue football team this season as he battled with bone cancer.

Trent also served as the honorary Music City Bowl captain in Nashville last week.

Several well-known sports icons took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Trent.

The warm emotions of calling a Rose Bowl... and then to hear news of Tyler Trent’s passing. Thank you, Tyler and the Trent family for giving millions the gift of your bravery and relentless spirit. I will never forget you or that magical night in West Lafayette. Be at peace. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) January 2, 2019

I promised Tyler Trent we'd save him a chair on our set. We'll honor that promise at the close of the show tonight. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 2, 2019

Tyler Trent, the Purdue superfan whose battle with bone cancer was the 2018 college football season's most powerful story, has passed away https://t.co/xcvijF0pGY — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) January 2, 2019