Publix issues recall on ‘Deli White American Cheese’

(CNN) — Publix has issued a voluntary recall of its “Deli White American Cheese.”

The supermarket chain said the cheese, made by Great Lakes Cheese, may contain “foreign material.”

The product was sold from Publix deli refrigerated cases and may have been sold in custom-order subs from Oct. 3 until Friday.

Publix has pulled the potentially impacted product from its shelves.

Customers who brought the cheese can return it to their local Publix for a full refund.

Publix has a store locally in Greeneville, Tennessee.