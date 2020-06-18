Prosecutors: Officer had knee on Floyd for 7:46, not 8:46

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, a protester holds a sign that reads “8:46” in Tacoma, Wash., during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Minnesota prosecutors acknowledged Wednesday, June 17, that a police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 7 minutes, 46 seconds, not the 8:46 that has become a symbol of police brutality. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The time frame of 8 minutes, 46 seconds has become a symbol of police brutality for those speaking out against the death of George Floyd.

But Minnesota prosecutors say Wednesday that the number outlined in a criminal complaint against the officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck was off by one minute.

According to timestamps on a video mentioned in the complaint, Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for 7:46.

The Associated Press noticed the math error and began asking about it the day after Chauvin was charged, but prosecutors did not acknowledge the error until Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the error made no difference in the decision to charge Chauvin and three other officers.