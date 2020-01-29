Proposed Vermont bill would allow emojis on license plates

FOSTER CITY, CA – MAY 30: A digital license plate made by Bay Area company Reviver Auto, part of a pilot project with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, is displayed on Hyundai car at Reviver Auto headquarters on May 30, 2018 in Foster City, California. California is the first state in the U.S. to test digital license plates on vehicles. According to the California State Department of Motor Vehicles, there are currently 116 cars in California that are part of a pilot program testing the new plates that will eventually be sold at auto dealerships for $699 plus installation costs. Digital plates are expected to roll out in Florida, Arizona, and Texas later this year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WJHL) – A proposed bill in Vermont would allow state license plates to be a tad more colorful.

The bill, H.866, was introduced by Representative Rebecca White of Hartford on Wednesday.

The short form of the bill states that it would create a new special registration plate on which drivers could add one of six emojis to the assigned plate number or to their vanity plate registration.

The bill does not specify which six emojis would be available to choose from.

The bill has been read by the House and referred to the Committee on Transportation, according to the Vermont General Assembly’s website.