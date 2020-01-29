Proposed Vermont bill would allow emojis on license plates

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WJHL) – A proposed bill in Vermont would allow state license plates to be a tad more colorful.
The bill, H.866, was introduced by Representative Rebecca White of Hartford on Wednesday.
The short form of the bill states that it would create a new special registration plate on which drivers could add one of six emojis to the assigned plate number or to their vanity plate registration.
The bill does not specify which six emojis would be available to choose from.
The bill has been read by the House and referred to the Committee on Transportation, according to the Vermont General Assembly’s website.