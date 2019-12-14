Procession held for sailor killed in Pensacola NAS shooting

RICHMOND HILLS, Ga. (WJHL) – Loved ones lined the streets near Savannah, Georgia for one of the sailors killed last Friday at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters was one of the three sailors killed when a visiting Saudi military trainee opened fire. The 21-year-old has been called a hero for trying to stop the gunfire.

His body was transported to his hometown of Richmond Hills Saturday for a funeral.

The Navy promoted him posthumously to the rank of Naval Aircrewman Mechanical Third Class.

Georgia’s governor ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in his honor Monday.