Private prison firms form advocacy group to rebut scrutiny

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, photo shows the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif. California is banning the use of for-profit, private detention facilities, including those the federal government uses for immigrants awaiting deportation hearings. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 he had signed a measure into law that helps fulfill his promise to end the use of private prisons.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top private prison companies have formed an advocacy group to rebut a growing backlash from Democratic presidential candidates and other industry critics.

The Day 1 Alliance announced its formation Friday. Tennessee-based CoreCivic will provide the group’s initial funding. Florida-based The GEO Group and Utah-based Management & Training Corporation will join in leadership roles.

Many Democratic presidential hopefuls have proposed ending federal private prisons, while a growing number of banks have halted their financing.

The Day 1 Alliance will promote the industry’s perspective through its website, Twitter and media relations efforts.

The group wants to clarify that its members don’t run facilities for immigrant children separated from parents. They each have ones that detain adult immigrants, while one CoreCivic center and one GEO facility house migrant mothers and their children together.