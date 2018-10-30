President Trump visits Tree of Life Synagogue
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) - The first family arrived in Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon.
This controversial visit came just hours after the first three victims of the mass shooting were laid to rest.
President Donald Trump is paying his respects to the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting. Visiting officers and victims are still recovering in the hospital.
The President's trip was met by protests from city and Jewish leaders. Mayor William Peduto asked the President to delay his visit to give the community time to mourn.
More than 70,000 people signed a letter written by Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh, saying the president was not welcome in the city until he denounced white nationalism, a growing movement they say Trump's words & policies have encouraged. However, the Rabbi who was leading the service at the Tree of Life Synagogue before the mass shooting said the President is welcome.
The president was not joined by other local or national leaders during his visit today. A white house official said there was a discussion about scheduling the visit later in the week, but the President has campaign rallies and they didn't want to visit the mourning city on the same day.
