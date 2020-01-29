President Trump signs USMCA; Local lawmaker in attendance

(WJHL) — Earlier today, President Donald Trump signed into law the United States – Mexico – Canada trade agreement, known as USMCA.
The new deal replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Trump voiced opposition against in the 2016 campaign.
Mexico has ratified the agreement, but Canada must still sign off before it takes full effect.
Tennessee State Rep. Timothy Hill was invited to the event by the president.
According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, this innovative agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada modernizes the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by focusing on supporting mutually beneficial trade. It is expected to lead to freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth across North America.