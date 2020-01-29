President Trump signs USMCA; Local lawmaker in attendance

President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence is left and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WJHL) — Earlier today, President Donald Trump signed into law the United States – Mexico – Canada trade agreement, known as USMCA.

For the first time in American History, we have replaced a disastrous Trade Deal that REWARDED outsourcing with a truly FAIR and RECIPROCAL Trade Deal that will keep jobs, wealth and growth right here in AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/bDe8IV9DyD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

The new deal replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Trump voiced opposition against in the 2016 campaign.

Mexico has ratified the agreement, but Canada must still sign off before it takes full effect.

Tennessee State Rep. Timothy Hill was invited to the event by the president.

Photo Courtesy: Timothy Hill’s Facebook account

According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, this innovative agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada modernizes the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by focusing on supporting mutually beneficial trade. It is expected to lead to freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth across North America.