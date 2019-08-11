President Trump promotes Epstein-Clinton conspiracy over Twitter

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is promoting a conspiracy theory linking the Clinton family to the death of multi-millionaire and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump Saturday shared a tweet and video from conservative comedian Terrence Williams.

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead



I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this!



RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

The tweet claims, without evidence, that former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were responsible for Epstein’s death.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons and Attorney General Bill Barr said Epstein died in a quote “apparent suicide” while in federal custody.

A spokesman for former President Clinton called the conspiracy theory quote “Ridiculous, and of course not true and Donald Trump knows it.”