President Trump pardons 4 with connections to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Trump granted 73 pardons on his last day in office and at least four of those pardoned have connections to the state of Tennessee.

Robert Sherill is a Nashville businessman who was included in the list. Sherill was convicted of conspiracy to distribute possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the White House website.

Mr. Sherrill has taken full responsibility for his criminal past and received treatment for his drug addiction. He started a commercial cleaning business as well as a non-profit organization that mentors at-risk youth. Press Secretary of the White House

President Trump also granted a full pardon to Johnny D. Phillips, Jr. Senator Rand Paul, the former United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, and several of his community members support this move, according to a White House press release.

In 2016, Mr. Phillips was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. Mr. Phillips is known as an upstanding citizen and is a valued member of his community. He dedicates his time to his three young children and is an advocate for Type 1 diabetes research. Press Secretary of the White House

Joshua J. Smith also received a pardon from President Trump. Smith was released from prison in 2003 for conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to distribute. Smith created Fourth Purpose, a non-profit organization devoted to making prison ‘a place of transformation’.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Representative Tim Burchett, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Corrections Tony Parker, Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation David Rausch, and numerous other community and faith leaders support the pardon of Mr. Smith. Press Secretary of the White House

David E. Miller was granted a full pardon from President Trump as well. In 2015, Miller pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a bank.

Today, Mr. Miller is the development director for the charitable organization Men of Valor, where he helps previously incarcerated men rebuild relationships with their faith, family, and society. Governor Lee describes Mr. Miller as having “embraced the ministry’s work and [has] committed himself to doing right and serving others.” Press Secretary of the White House

For a full list of pardons from President Trump, click here.