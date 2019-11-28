President Trump makes unannounced Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

BAGRAM AIR BASE, AFGHANISTAN (CNN) – President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to troops in Afghanistan.

This marked his first trip to the country.

There, Trump met with Afghan President Ashrav Ghani.

Trump also spoke about peace negotiations with the Taliban, saying that “They want to make a deal.”

The visit comes amid tensions between Trump and senior military officers following the ouster of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

This trip marked Trump’s second time in a combat zone following a trip to Iraq at the end of last year.