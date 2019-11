(WJHL/CBS) – President Donald J. Trump hosted a meeting at the White House Friday to discuss underage vaping as his administration considers how to respond to a rising number of vaping related injuries and deaths.

A new report from the Tennessee Department of Health confirms 70 cases of lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use or vaping in the state.

At least 80 percent of patients affected are under 35 years old and two deaths have been confirmed.