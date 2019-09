NEW YORK (CNN) – President Trump will be front-and-center at the United Nations in a few hours, delivering an address to the General Assembly in New York.

He’s expected to focus on national sovereignty and the responsibility nations have for their own self-defense.

The president is also expected to bring up the issue of Iran.

Tensions are still brewing between Tehran and the White House.

U.S. officials say Iran is to blame for a recent attack on Saudi oil facilities. Iran denies the claim.