President escorted from media briefing, cites shooting near White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJHL) – President Donald Trump was escorted to the Oval Office from the White House press briefing Monday afternoon by Secret Service.

After returning, the President told reporters that law enforcement officers shot someone outside the White House.

“There was a shooting, law enforcement shot someone, seems to be someone, and the suspect is on the way to the hospital,” he said.

President Trump said that “from what [he] understand[s]” the suspect was armed.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.