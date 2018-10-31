Pres. Trump: Pledge for more career opportunities helped 6 million
WASHINGTON (AP) - Four months after signing an executive order creating the National Council for the American Worker, President Donald Trump is set to announce that over 160 companies and organizations are pledging to provide new career opportunities for more than 6 million Americans.
The White House says Trump will announce Wednesday that since the unveiling of his "Pledge to America's Workers," businesses and groups have promised to create 6.39 million new opportunities for workers. The pledge includes apprenticeships, continuing education, on-the-job-training and retraining.
When the pledge was unveiled in July, Trump announced that more than 20 companies had promised to provide career opportunities to more than 3.8 million people.
The president's 2016 campaign included a pitch to help the "forgotten men and women" who have suffered amid globalization and a shifting economy.
