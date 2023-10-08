(NEXSTAR) — After yet another drawing without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.55 billion, standing as one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and red Powerball 19. The Power Play was 3X.

While there was no jackpot-winning ticket, 10 tickets — two each in Massachusetts and Texas, and one each in California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin — matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. Two tickets, sold in Iowa and Maine, doubled their prize to $2 million after opting in to the Power Play feature, according to Powerball.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday night, with players hoping to snap the streak of 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

At its current estimated size of $1.55 billion, the Powerball jackpot ranks as the third-largest in game history, as well as the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.55 billion (Est. Powerball): Oct. 9, 2023 $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

This also marks the first time in Powerball history that consecutive jackpots have surpassed the $1 billion mark.

No matter how large the prize grows, the odds stay the same — and they’re terrible.

It’s those odds of 1 in 292.2 million that make the jackpot so hard to win and that result in such giant prizes for the lucky player or players who manage to pick the game’s six winning numbers.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets are $2 each, and the Power Play option is an extra $2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.