LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A potential home invasion in Colorado was foiled last week by a family’s pets, and it was caught on camera.

Two dogs greeted an intruder who tried to get into their family’s home last Wednesday.

“I came home from work, and I opened the door and my dogs were a little bit hyped up,” homeowner Hillary Puter said.

Puter found the back door to her Littleton home wasn’t shut.

“It was wide open and the snow was blowing in,” Puter said.

She thought her daughter had come home from school and left it open, but she said her daughter wasn’t in the house.

“That’s when I got a little concerned,” said Puter, adding that she then went around the home to investigate.

“I noticed that there were some footprints going back and around, over the fence,” she said.

Puter, who has surveillance cameras installed around her home, said she decided to check them to find out why the door would be open.

The video shows her family’s two dogs, Trixie and Maxie, reacting to a stranger at the back door, barking and racing toward the person.

“I’m glad they did their jobs,” Puter said.

She said their guard instincts were activated. “Trixie is a St. Bernard-Anatolian Shepard mix and apparently, the Anatolian Shepard was bred to fight wolves,” she said.

Puter said a report was filed with police but since no identifiable suspect was captured on camera, that person may still be at large.

Days later, Puter said Trixie and Maxie are still on duty.

“Don’t mess with my house,” Puter said.