Police: Virginia student researched bombing on school's laptop
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Virginia prosecutors say a middle-schooler is charged with threatening to bomb his school and hurt a teacher after an administrator found disturbing web searches on a school-issued laptop.
The Virginian-Pilot reports a warrant filed this week shows police learned about the threats when a Salem Middle School classmate heard the student talking about wanting to build a bomb and bring it to school.
The warrant says an administrator checked the student's school-issued laptop and discovered searches for school bombings, assaulting a teacher and average bail for a first-time murder offense. The newspaper reports the student also looked up the family history of one of their teachers online.
The student is being held in juvenile detention. It is unclear when court proceedings will begin.
