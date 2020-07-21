Police: Vegas man recorded ‘thrill killing’ and 2nd shooting

This Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows Noah Green, 21, of Las Vegas, following his arrest late Friday, July 17, 2020, on murder, attempted murder and other charges. Las Vegas police say Green is suspected of what a homicide lieutenant called the “thrill killing” of a sleeping homeless man and the unprovoked shooting of a man walking his dog in a Las Vegas park, both recorded on Green’s cellphone video. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they arrested a man who recorded cellphone video of himself in what a homicide lieutenant called the “thrill killing” of a sleeping homeless man and the unprovoked shooting of a man walking his dog in a park.

Noah Green, 21, of Las Vegas was being held Tuesday at the Clark County jail pending a court appearance Wednesday following his arrest late Friday not far from his apartment several blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip, records showed.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer credited detectives going door-to-door with identifying Green as the suspect in the July 13 shooting death of Brent Michael Lloyd, 48, and the July 15 wounding of another man who was shot in the chest not far away. The wounded man’s name was not made public.

“It appears that it is a thrill killing,” Spencer said of Lloyd’s death. The police official told reportersMonday that Green did not interact with either victim, and Green’s cellphone recordings gave him the ability to view the shootings again and again.

“This is a homeless person who was sleeping,” Spencer said, “… and the unprovoked shooting of the man walking his dog. The videos are absolutely disturbing.”

Officers found a 9mm handgun in a paper bag in Green’s pocket following a brief foot chase and his arrest, Spencer said, and were examining other cellphones and recording devices discovered in Green’s apartment to see if they showed other crimes.

Green was being held on murder, attempted murder, concealed weapon and jaywalking charges, court and jail records showed.

A deputy public defender who represented Green on Monday was not appointed to his case and declined Tuesday to comment. A local judge is expected to receive a criminal complaint Wednesday and appoint an attorney at that time to represent Green.