HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Two people were killed and multiple people were injured after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, according to police sources.

The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence and fire vehicles. Some witnesses told WGN they saw multiple people running from the parade.

The Lake County Sherriff’s Office said their officers were assisting Highland Park police with a shooting in the area.

The public is being urged to avoid the downtown area.

Witnesses said the alleged gunman was on the roof of a store and fired into the parade crowd. Officials have not confirmed that information.

Officials said Fourth Fest, scheduled to start at noon, has been canceled. Metra service near the area has been suspended. Several surrounding suburbs have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations in response to the shooting.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.