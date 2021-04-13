Police officer killed in Capitol car attack will lie in honor Tuesday

William “Billy” Evans, was an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit. Evans will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. The tribute comes as part of the second such ceremony this year for a force that has edged close to crisis in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will attend a ceremony for Evans, who was killed April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Senate side of the Capitol. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran killed in an attack on the Capitol earlier this month will lie in honor in the building’s Rotunda on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will attend a midday ceremony for William “Billy” Evans, 41, who was killed April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Senate side of the Capitol. The driver, Noah Green, 25, came out of the car with a knife and was shot to death by police. Investigators believe Green had been delusional and increasingly having suicidal thoughts.

Lawmakers, family and members of the police force will be invited to pay their respects to Evans after the ceremony with Biden and congressional leaders. He will be only the sixth person to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, a designation for those who are not elected officials, judges or military leaders.

“It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time,” House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

Evans, who had two young children, was remembered by colleagues and friends as a man with a sense of humor who loved baseball and golf.

Members of his family said in a statement through the police earlier this month that most important in his life were his two children, Logan and Abigail.

“His most cherished moments were those spent with them — building with Lego, having lightsaber duels, playing board games, doing arts and crafts, and recently finishing the Harry Potter series,” the family said. “He was always so eager to show how proud he was of everything they did.”

The death of Evans came nearly three months after the Jan. 6 rioting at the Capitol that left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. He died a day after the insurrection.