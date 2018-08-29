National

Police officer accused of leaving sons, 2 and 5, in hot car

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia police officer has been accused of leaving his two children in a car while the temperature outside was around 84 degrees.

News outlets cite a complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court as saying Charleston police Cpl. Daniel Goffreda is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

It says the 32-year-old left his 2-year-old and 5-year-old sons in their car seats while he was in a grocery store Sunday.

A sheriff's deputy found the boys in the vehicle's backseat with the doors locked and windows up. The car's engine was off. First responders had to break a window to remove the children after the older boy said he didn't know how to open the door.

It's unclear if Goffreda has a lawyer who could comment.

