OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — A girl died after an SUV hit her while she was trick-or-treating Monday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 7 p.m., two 14-year-old girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road when they were both hit by an SUV.

The teens had been trick-or-treating in the area before the crash and were walking in the roadway on Haw River Road with their backs to traffic when they were hit, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials identified the deceased as Aliyah Thornhill, who was a 9th-grade student at Riverside High School in Durham. She had been taken to the hospital following the crash, where she later died. The other teen was not injured.

Troopers said Thornhill had been wearing dark clothing and walking in an area of the road that did not provide ambient lighting. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and helped until EMS arrived, troopers said.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Aliyah’s father released a statement to WGHP Tuesday afternoon:

We are deeply moved by all of the support that we have received during this difficult time. Aliyah was a wonderful loving spirit that will be missed more than words can say. Aliyah was full of life. She loved music, dancing and acting and volunteering. She was very talented. During her 14 years in this world she touched the hearts of so many people. She had a light and a smile that will continue to shine.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Aliyah’s family.