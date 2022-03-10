He also attacked a 2nd dog, police said

Star Speicher

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) — A LaGrange man has been arrested after police said he killed a small dog while he was high on meth.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at a home at 4795 East 025 North in LaGrange.

Police were sent to the home on a welfare check and animal complaint.

According to a report from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Star Speicher, 22, killed a small dog with a machete and severely injured another. The second dog ultimately had to be put down by its owner, the sheriff’s office said.

Speicher was “under the influence of methamphetamine” at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

Speicher was arrested on two counts of Torture or Mutilation of a Vertebrate Animal, a level 6 Felony.