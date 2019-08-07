Police believe missing 5-year-old might have been killed

SUMTER, S.C. (WJHL) — The search for a missing five-year-old in South Carolina has turned into a recovery effort.

Five-year-old Neveah Adams was declared missing after her mother’s body was found in their apartment earlier this week.

According to WLTX, police in Sumter, about an hour outside of Columbia, are now under the assumption that Neveah was killed, and her body was dumped in a dumpster.

This comes after a suspect allegedly admitted to killing the girl and her mother to the police.

That suspect has been identified as Daunte Johnson.

Johnson is currently being held on a murder charge.