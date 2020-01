(CNN) – At least two people are dead and 15 others hurt in a shooting at a Kanas City lounge.

Police say someone opened fire on a group of people waiting in line to get in shortly before midnight late Sunday night.

Authorities say the suspect was stopped by an armed security guard and died at the scene.

Police also found a woman dead in the parking lot.

15 others were taken to local hospitals.

At least three of them in critical condition.