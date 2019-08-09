Police: Armed off-duty firefighter stops man with rifle at Missouri Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WJHL/KOLR) – Police say an armed off-duty firefighter stopped a man with a loaded rifle who entered a Walmart in Missouri.

The Springfield Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Walmart Neighborhood Market on W. Republic Road around 4:10 p.m. Thursday,

Lt. Mike Lucas told KOLR that a white man in his 20s, armed with a rifle was taken into custody.

Picture sent in of the man arrested at Walmart on W. Republic this afternoon. "He's lucky to be alive," officers… Posted by KOLR10 & Ozarks Local News on Thursday, August 8, 2019

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business. In fact, he’s lucky to be alive still to be honest,” he told reporters.

Lucas said no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

According to police, the suspect was stopped by an armed off-duty firefighter.

Investigators say the man may have live-streamed via Facebook Live while inside the Walmart.

Police are working to determine the man’s motive.

This comes after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas over the weekend.