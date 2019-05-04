Plane crashes into Florida river at end of runway, no deaths
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a charter plane traveling from Cuba to north Florida ended up in a river at the end of a runway.
A Naval Air Station Jacksonville news release says a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, crashed into the St. Johns River Friday night.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials say everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for.
A photo posted by deputies shows a Miami Air International logo on the plane. The company didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.
Officials didn't immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.
Previous
Hiring surge lifts economy - and...
Next
North Korea fires several short-range...
More Stories
-
- Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
- Country House wins Derby; Maximum Security DQ'd
- Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
- VSP: Virginia man charged in fatal Russell Co. crash
- REPORT: 3 believed dead, 4 hurt in Illinois silicone plant explosion
- THP: Man crashes truck, dies after running into traffic
- UPDATE: SCSO seeks public's help in finding robbery suspect
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today with a few on the strong to severe side
- Gov. Lee to serve as guest speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner in Carter Co.
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD: One person arrested following mobile home park shooting
Johnson City Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park on Thursday morning.Read More »
-
-
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Heavy downpours overnight and first thing Sunday morning
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky overnight.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office is investigating an altercation that left two men with minor injuries.Read More »
-
Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
For the third day in a row, a group of concerned citizens gathered to protest outside a Tri-Cities Hospital.Read More »