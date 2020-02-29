Pizza shop puts photos of shelter dogs on boxes to help them get adopted

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara SPCA is teaming up with Just Pizza in Amherst to help shelter dogs get adopted.

Customers who order from the location at 2319 Niagara Falls Blvd. this weekend will find an adoptable dog on the front of their box.

Just Pizza hopes the idea will inspire customers to adopt the pet themselves or share the photo with their friends, the SPCA says.

“We are always looking for ways that our business can give back, so when Niagara SPCA approached us about advertising their shelter dogs on our pizza boxes, it was a no-brainer. We hope our customers enjoy seeing the dog’s adorable faces as much as we do and that it helps these beautiful animals find the loving homes they deserve,” said Mary Alloy, owner of Just Pizza in Amherst.

Customers are also encouraged by the SPCA and Just Pizza to share their pizza boxes on social media.