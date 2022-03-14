(WJHL) – March 14 is Pi Day, a day when educators and mathematicians alike celebrate the infinite digits that appear when you divide a circle’s circumference by its diameter. But for many, the day is possibly the best excuse for eating pie on the books.

But what is a pie, exactly?

What’s Cooking America says dishes resembling pies may date back to the Neolithic period, with stuffed pastries appearing around 6000 BCE with ancient Egyptians. Cato the Elder reportedly wrote of a proto-cheesecake called Placenta or Libum around 160 BCE that What’s Cooking described as “baked on a pastry base, or sometimes inside a pastry case.”

That raises the obvious question, is cheesecake a pie? Merriam-Webster defines a pie as “a dessert consisting of a filling (as of fruit or custard) in a pastry shell or topped with pastry or both” or a savory version with the same crusts, but there’s a lot of room for interpretation there.

To help clear this up, News Channel 11 needs your help. The survey below is designed to gauge community opinions on multiple food items, and whether or not they should be considered pie.

Regardless of what you consider a pie, anyone can get their own free “traditional” pie from Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop after donating blood to Marsh Regional Blood Center. The special Pi Day blood drive is being held at the Mall at Johnson City from 2-7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made online.