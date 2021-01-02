Photos: New Year’s babies! Meet the first babies born in 2021

(NewsNation Now) — Ring in the New Year with some newborn cuteness!
Not just any newborns but New Year’s Day babies. But whose baby was born just at the stroke of midnight?
So far, it looks like Swedish Medical Center in Colorado had one of the first babies of 2021. Gia Elise Barcus-Gray was born at 12:00:06 a.m., weighing 3 pounds, 10 ounces.
Harlow Rose Huntington was the first baby born in Middle Tennessee in 2021, born at 12:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
And double trouble for a Massachusetts couple. Baby Shea was born exactly 19 minutes past midnight followed by baby Violet 23 minutes past on New Year’s morning at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts.
Here’s a look at some of the New Year’s babies born across the country:
NewsNation affiliate stations from across the country contributed to this report