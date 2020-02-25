Photo of dog joining Ohio boy during timeout goes viral

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) – A photo showing a dog joining his best buddy during a timeout has gone viral.

Jillian Smith, of Norwalk, said that last month, her 3-year-old son, Peyton, got into a fight with his 5-year-old sister, Ryleigh. He had two choices: Go to his room or stand in timeout.

Peyton chose the timeout option.

Smith said Peyton had been standing at the wall just a short time when the family’s English mastiff, Dash, joined him.

Smith took a photo and posted it on her Facebook page.

She said everyone seems to be falling in love with the special relationship between Peyton and his buddy, Dash.

Smith said if you ask Peyton, he’ll tell you Dash is his best friend. “They are two peas in a pod.”