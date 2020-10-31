Photo gallery: Remembering Sean Connery

(NEXSTAR) — Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery has died, according to multiple reports. He was 90.

While the Scottish actor is best known for portraying Agent 007, he had a long career spanning decades. His film credits include Indiana Jones, The Rock, and The Hunt for Red October.

According to the BBC, Connery won an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

In 2000, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace — becoming Sir Sean Connery.

Here’s a look back at his legendary life and career through pictures: