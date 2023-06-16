(KTLA) – Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving months after crashing into the side of a Beverly Hills home, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday.

The charge stems from a March 4 incident in which Davidson was allegedly driving a Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed.

He lost control of the vehicle before jumping a curb, taking out a fire hydrant and crashing into the side of a house, police said at the time.

Davidson’s girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, was in the car at the time.

No one was injured in the crash.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” a D.A. spokesman told KTLA.

Davidson, 29, is best known for his eight-season stretch on “Saturday Night Live.” Sui Wonders, 26, is best known for her role in the Max series “Generation,” as well as her role as Emma in the 2022 comedy-horror feature film “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” also featuring Davidson.